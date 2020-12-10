Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal shoot begins; SEE PICS

Filmmaker and Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan along with other team members of the film performed puja as they kickstarted shooting from today.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. After months of its official announcement, the shooting of the film finally goes on floors today, December 10. The makers of the film took to social media and shared a few photos from the launch ceremony. One can see, filmmaker and Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan along with other team members of the film performs puja ceremony as they begin shoot from today. The production house tweeted, "With all your blessings we commenced the shoot of #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal."

This is for the first time Sam, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are coming together for a rom-com. Also, the two stunning ladies of the South Indian film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara will be seen together on the big screen, which will be one of the highlights of the film. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Written by Vignesh Shivan, who is also helming the project, the story for the film was ready two years ago. For his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be losing some weight.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have already worked together earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, have worked together in 2019 film, Super Deluxe.

Sam in an earlier interview said she was pretty impressed with the narration and accepted the film as a challenge to deliver her best alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

