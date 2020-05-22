Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot to begin in August

According to the latest news, the shooting of Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will kick-start from August.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the upcoming Tamil film starring Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The upcoming rom-com has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers just can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Also, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara coming together for the first time is one of the factors that is keeping the film in the limelight. The film is written and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. Well, the star cast of the film is super delighted to work with each other. Now according to the latest news, the shooting of the film will kick-start from August.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the shooting of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal got delayed. The entire film industry has come to a standstill due to the same. Meanwhile, slowly, both Tamil and Telugu film industry have started with post-production work and are also looking forward to resume the shooting of the films soon. Talking about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will be seen playing a very interesting and funny character in the film. The stunner has a major role in the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it is bankrolled by Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures in association with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio.

#MakkalSelan @VijaySethuOffl - Lady Superstar #Nayanthara - @Samanthaprabhu2 - Dir @VigneshShivN 's #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal shoot to start in August.. pic.twitter.com/P7mNEJWlz0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have already worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film had released in 2015 and the same was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan himself.

On the other hand, Sam has worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Super Deluxe. The South beauty is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime’s Family Man 2.

