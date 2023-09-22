Nayanthara sends a special message to Atlee on birthday amid rumors of being 'upset' with him

Nayanthara and Atlee are very good friends and have worked together on three films so far. She also marked her Bollywood debut with his film Jawan. However, there have been rumors that she is seemingly upset with Atlee for the treatment of her role in Jawan. Amid these rumors, the Lady Superstar sent a special message to Atled on his birthday.

On Thursday, Atlee celebrated his birthday and Nayanthara made sure to wish him. She took to Instagram and shared BTS pics from the sets of Jawan to wish him. In the photos, Nayanthara and Atlee were seen exchanging notes and laughs.

Nayanthara said she was proud of Atlee. “Happy birthday Atlee. So proud of u." This post indirectly hints that all is well among both amid fallout rumors.

Nayanthara upset with Atlee for her treatment in Jawan

Several media reports have claimed that Nayanthara is upset with Atlee after the Jawan release. According to a Hindustan Times report, Nayanthara is upset with Atlee for making Deepika Padukone's cameo look bigger than her role in Jawan. It is also reported that the actress-producer is in no mood to take up any more Bollywood projects anytime soon.

A source told Hindustan Times, “She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined.”



Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wishes to Atlee

Meanwhile, even Shah Rukh Khan wished Atlee on his birthday. He shared a BTS video of the song Faraatta to wish the director on his birthday. Taking to X, SRK wrote, "Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir!

Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!."

Jawan marked Nayanthara and Atlee's Bollywood debut. Jawan is ruling the box office. The film has collected more than Rs 800 crore at the box office globally. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone also did a cameo.

