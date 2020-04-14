Nayanthara to share screen space with Yogi Babu in a comedy drama? Find Out

Nayanthara who featured in the mega-blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will reportedly star alongside comedian Yogi Babu in an upcoming film.

The south siren Nayanthara who featured in the mega-blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will reportedly star alongside comedian Yogi Babu. There is no official announcement yet from makers of the film, but there is a strong buzz in the south film industry, that the Love Action Drama actress will be sharing screen space with Yogi Babu in the film. The news reports about the film state that Yogi Babu has also written the film. The south actress who is known as Lady Superstar had worked along with the comedian in the film called Kolamaavu Kokila.

Now, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress is gearing up for film, called Netrikann. Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan is backing the project. The south film is helmed by Milind Rau. The title was revealed by the makers and the Nayanthara starrer looks very promising. The fans and film audiences loved the title poster of the film. Now, all eyes are on the film. The audience members are waiting for an update on the film, that brings together Nayanthara and comedian Yogi Babu together. The director of the Nayanthara film is known for his film called Aval. The fans have a lot of expectations from the southern film. The south comedian Yogi Babu has reportedly completed the shoot of Dhanush starrer Karnan.

This film is helmed by director Mari Selvaraj. The film with Dhanush in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The actress Nayanthara who received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and now the fans are eagerly waiting for her new film.

(ALSO READ: Throwback: When Nayanthara couldn't take her eyes off beau Vignesh Shivan)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×