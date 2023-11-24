Nayanthara shares a glimpse of her 'New beginnings'

Nayanthara is known for her ability to portray versatile roles with ease. The actress has been an active part of the film industry for nearly two decades now and continues to take up various roles, finding new ways to entertain the audience.

However, by the looks of it, the actress is ready to take up a completely new avatar, but this time, off-screen. The actress took to her social media to share a picture of herself standing behind a film camera, with the caption: “TRUST the MAGIC of New beginnings”.

Nayanthara gives a peek into her 'New beginnings'

The picture shows the actress surrounded by crew members as well. Needless to say, fans immediately started speculating that the actress is gearing up for her directorial debut.

What’s next for Nayanthara

Nayanthara will next be seen in the Tamil film titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, which is helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film also features Jai in the lead role, marking the duo’s on-screen reunion after Atlee’s 2013 film Raja Rani. Apart from that, the film also has Karthik Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, and more in prominent roles.

The makers of the film have released the teaser of the film, as well as two songs, as part of the promotions. The film seems to be set in Srinagaram, near Trichy, and follows the story of Nayanthara’s character, Poorani, who belongs to an orthodox Brahmin family. Nayanthara, however, aspires to be a chef, at a time when the culinary world is a male-dominated industry. Additionally, Poorani also has to learn to cook non-vegetarian dishes, which goes against the beliefs of her family.

The film has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, in collaboration with Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, while Sathyan Sooryan cranks the camera.

Apart from Annapoorani, Nayanthara also has two films in the line-up, Test, which features Madhavan, Sidharth, Meera Jasmine and more, and is helmed by S. Sashikanth, and Mannangatti Since 1960, which is helmed by Dude Vicky, and features Yogi Babu alongside the Jawan actress.

