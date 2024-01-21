Nayanthara shares a touching moment with her son; see PIC

Nayanthara shares blissful moment as she embraces her son in a priceless photo; calls him god’s grace
Nayanthara recently posted a picture on social media embracing her little son and penning down some touching words. Check it out!
Lady Superstar was recently spotted having a special moment with her son as she cradled him in her arms with him lying comfortably on her shoulder.
The picture was shared by Nayanthara herself on her official Instagram handle which read “All of god’s grace in one tiny face,” with the little baby boy bewilderedly looking at the sky.
Check out Nayanthara’s new Instagram post
