Nayanthara shares a touching moment with her son; see PIC

Lady Superstar was recently spotted having a special moment with her son as she cradled him in her arms with him lying comfortably on her shoulder.

The picture was shared by Nayanthara herself on her official Instagram handle which read “All of god’s grace in one tiny face,” with the little baby boy bewilderedly looking at the sky.

Check out Nayanthara’s new Instagram post

ALSO READ: Nayanthara pens touching apology letter to address recent controversy surrounding her film Annapoorani