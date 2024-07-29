Nayanthara shares cryptic post after receiving criticism for spreading misinformation on hibiscus tea: 'Never argue with stupid people’

In a now-deleted Instagram post, actor Nayanthara claimed that hibiscus tea aids in managing diabetes and other ailments. She also mentioned its cooling properties, which are beneficial for acne and skin heat boils. However, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as the Liver Doctor on X, criticized Nayanthara for making these claims about hibiscus tea's health benefits. Hours after deleting her post, Nayanthara shared a cryptic note on her official Instagram handle.

Nayanthara shares cryptic post

In the post, Nayanthara had asserted that hibiscus tea can help with diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments. A few hours after removing her post, she shared a cryptic note quoting Mark Twain. The post read, "Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."

She also shared a post on hibiscus by her nutritionist Munmun on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Whoever needs an explanation pls go through this post.”

Liver Doctor criticises Nayanthara

Dr. Philips called out Nayanthara after she claimed that hibiscus tea helps with several diseases in a now-deleted social media post.

Dr. Philips labeled Nayanthara's assertions about hibiscus tea as unfounded and bordering on quackery. He wrote that none of the health benefits she mentioned have been scientifically validated.

He also pointed out that Nayanthara's claims about hibiscus tea aiding diabetes, high blood

pressure and other ailments are unproven. He also questioned the credibility of Nayanthara's nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, who blends Ayurveda with modern science and claims to be the only gut microbiome specialist in the world.

Liver Doctor slams Nayanthara for deleting her post without an apology

After Nayanthara deleted the post, Dr. Philips noted the absence of an apology or accountability, likening it to a surgical strike on public health. He advocated for laws to curb such behavior from celebrities and support evidence-based medical education to improve public health choices.

Previously, Dr. Philips had also criticized Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulization as an alternative medicine for colds and flu, accusing her and the doctors she cited of spreading misinformation.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film titled Annapoorani. The film was embroiled in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, the actress now has two films in her pipeline including Mannangatti Since 1960 and Test.

