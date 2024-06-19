Nayanthara shares LOVEY-DOVEY photos with her husband Vignesh Shivan from their romantic lunch date

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples from the South industry. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other on various occasions. The couple often shares adorable pictures on social media that serve as nothing less than a visual delight for their fans.

On a similar note, the Viswasam actress took to her Instagram to drop some heartwarming moments from their romantic date.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan go for a romantic lunch date

Even after so many years of dating and marriage, Nayanthara and Vignesh surely know how to keep the romance alive. The power couple never misses an opportunity to spend some quality time with each other.

Recently, Nayanthara and her hubby went for a romantic lunch date. Reportedly, they had a sumptuous meal at a popular restaurant in Bengaluru.

Sharing the photos, Nayanthara wrote, "Lunch done right with @wikkiofficial (sic)," with heart-eyes and heart emojis. She also gave us a glimpse of the dishes they tasted.

In the photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look super cute, as they can be seen twinning in white.

Nayanthara on the work front

Last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, Nayanthara has three projects in the pipeline. Two of them are in Tamil, and then there is a Malayalam film. The Bigil actress will be seen alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth in a sports flick titled Test.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, the project is anticipated to arrive on the big screen sometime this year. However, no official confirmation has been made on this.

Nayanthara is also busy filming for Mannangatti Since 1960, where she is collaborating with Yogi Babu. The project is directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. As per reports, the production process was completed a few days ago. The film’s release date is yet to be revealed.

Moreover, the Jawan star will be a part of the Malayalam film Dear Students, which features Nivin Pauly. Nayanthara will also serve as a co-producer along with Pauly, and it is being helmed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. A release date has not been disclosed yet.

