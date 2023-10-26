Nayanthara shares never before secrets about skincare; also talks about DIY skin treatments

Nayanthara, who is often dubbed as the Lady Superstar of Tamil Cinema, starring in lead roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and even in Kannada has been the heartthrob of many for almost two decades now. The actress has also recently been the talk of the town for her flawless and amazing skin.

Recently, the actress was in an interview with The Indian Express where she was asked about her beauty secrets. As always, Nayanthara always had an answer ready to be provided this time as well.

Nayanthara’s secret skincare and DIY skin treatments

When asked about a single secret the actress holds on to when it comes to the care and nourishment of her skin, Nayanthara said, “I strongly endorse consistency. Regular and persistent care of your skin is required.”

She further added, “Utilising high-quality products that are specifically tailored to your skin’s requirements, are the foundations of a luminous and healthy complexion.”

Ahead in the interview, the Godfather actress was asked what kind of Do It Yourself (DIY) treatments she has in her own life for taking care of her skin. The actress replied to it by saying, “I do appreciate the simplistic nature of DIY skincare but I rely on professionally formulated products for consistency,” highlighting her earlier answer.

However, she did add, “Though an occasional DIY mask with natural ingredients can be a refreshing addition to a good skincare routine.”

The idea of staying true to a skincare regime and following through with it for optimal results really provides an in-depth sense of why the leading lady of Tamil Cinema is at the top of her game.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, which also marked her Bollywood debut. The film directed by Atlee went on to become the 2nd blockbuster of SRK after Pathaan, which was released earlier this year.

The actress was more recently seen in her Tamil movie Iraivan, which was a thrilling movie with a psychopath at loose. The film which had Jayam Ravi and Rahul Bose in key roles is currently streaming on Netflix.

Furthermore, Nayanthara is set to feature in films like Annapoorani, Test, and Mannangatti Since 1960. Reportedly, the actress is also set to feature in the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film, tentatively titled KH234. The makers are looking forward to release the first teaser on November 7, coinciding with Kamal Haasan’s birthday.

