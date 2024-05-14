Nayanthara has frequently been sharing the sweet moments that she spends with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids through social media. The actress is trending once again after she recently posted some photos on her Instagram Story. She was spotted having some quality time with her better half at their favorite place, as revealed by the Annaatthe star.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy their time together at a luxurious spot

In one of the photos, Nayan can be seen enjoying a peaceful moment with her husband Vignesh Shivan. While the name of the location was not revealed, it seemingly resembled a resort.

In another photo which had a glimpse of the place, Nayanthara wrote, "Back to my fav place after five years. Feels the same (white heart emoji)." The lineup ended with an individual photo of the Lady Superstar.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh exchanged vows after seven years of dating in 2022. The wedding ceremony was attended by the duo’s close friends and family members.

They welcomed two sons through surrogacy the same year and the 39-year-old announced the same through Instagram. She wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.”

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The Tamil drama was involved in some controversy after its premiere on Netflix due to which the streaming service decided to remove it from the platform.

The Bigil star has three projects in her upcoming lineup. Two of them are in Tamil followed by a Malayalam film. It starts with The Test which is helmed by S. Sashikanth. The project features R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. While a release date is not confirmed, it is arriving on the big screen sometime this year.

Nayanthara is also busy filming for Mannangatti Since 1960, where she is collaborating with Yogi Babu. The project is being directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky and the production process was reportedly completed a few days ago. The film’s release date is yet to be revealed.

The Jawan star has been cast in the Malayalam film, Dear Students, which features Nivin Pauly. Nayanthara will also serve as a co-producer along with Pauly and it is being helmed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. A release date has not been disclosed yet.

