Nayanthara shares unseen PHOTOS with her mother; Says she is the world to her

South’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara took to her social media on Mother’s day and shared some unseen photos with her mother while wishing her on the occasion of mother’s day. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s day to all the Beautiful Mothers across the Globe. To the world you are a Mother, but to the Family you are the world.” As she shared four unseen photos in the Tweet, it received attention from her fans and followers widely.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also has Nivetha Thomas as yet another female lead. She has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has three other female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. She will also be seen playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman.

ALSO READ | Nayanthara's unseen picture with a baby amid scenic beauty goes viral; Fans bless her to be a mother in future

Check out Nayanthara's fan tweet below:

Happy Mother’s day to all the Beautiful Mothers across the Globe To the world you are a Mother,but to the Family you are the world pic.twitter.com/1vLpsdOeOl — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) May 10, 2020

The film was wrapped up a couple of months back and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens as soon as the lockdown is released. She has been roped in to play the female lead in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film also has Samantha Akkineni as a female lead. While some reports suggest that Samantha has walked out of the film, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

ALSO READ | When Nayanthara's photo with Vignesh Shivan's mother & other family members sparked rumours of their marriage