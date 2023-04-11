Nayanthara shoots a song for Bollywood debut 'Jawaan' with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai today

Lady superstar Nayanthara has been hogging all the limelight since the announcement of her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The actress who welcomed twins took some time off to focus on parenting. Fans are excited to see her back in action with Jawaan. Nayanthara was in Mumbai in the first week of March to shoot some important scenes of this much-anticipated film. While the shoot for the film is almost complete, Nayanthara and SRK were spotted in Mumbai today shooting for a song.

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at Bandra Fort shooting a song sequence for the movie. According to reports, both Nayanthara and SRK shot for Jawan’s song at Ballard yesterday, choreographed by Farah Khan. Several fan pages of the actors also shared pictures on the internet.

Taking a pan-India route, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. The Atlee directorial is set to release in June.

Nayanthara kickstarted the shooting of Jawan last year, in June 2022 and since then, has been part of the film's multiple schedules in Chennai and Mumbai. Fans in the North, as well as the South, are waiting with bated breath for the actress’s entry into Bollywood.

On the personal front, Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in 2022, and they are now parents of two twin boys- Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy. Recently, the actress and her husband visited the Kamakshi Amman temple near Kumbakonam and made it to the headlines due to her outburst. Nayanthara snapped at a fan and threatened to break the phone.

