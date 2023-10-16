Nayanthara showers love on hubby Vignesh Shivan with a kiss; shares unscreen photo

Nayanthara opened the doors to her personal life through her Instagram debut, sharing moments of love, travel, and the success of her career. The Jawan actress has shared a romantic photo of herself with her husband Vignesh Shivan with the caption, “Sometimes home is a person.”

On Sunday night, the Jawan actress delighted her fans by posting a photo of her filmmaker husband. However, what’s surprising about the post is that Nayanthara has closed the comment section for the reasons well-known to her.

Nayanthara celebrated her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday with a heartfelt post

Nayanthara celebrated her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday on September 18th. The actress celebrated the day by sharing affectionate photographs and penning a heartfelt message for him on an Instagram post. The post was captioned “Happy birthday my blessing”.

In the photos, Nayanthara could be seen kissing her husband amidst the sunset.

More about Nayanthara and Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh are legit couple goals. Their pictures together tend to go viral, spreading joy and love. Notably, the couple embarked on their first international trip to celebrate their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag's first birthdays in Malaysia.

Beyond the personal, Nayanthara and Vignesh have been making waves professionally. They recently introduced a new skincare brand and are the brand's ambassador for the brand.

Nayanthara's Hindi film debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan has been a blockbuster. Directed by Atlee, the movie features Nayanthara as a police officer and boasts a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover.

Undeterred by her achievements, Nayanthara is already engrossed in her 75th film, currently in production. She also has exciting projects like Sashikanth's Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 in her pipeline.

