Nayanthara signs two Tamil projects after Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal?

While we know that Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty in Mollywood, the actor's next films in Tamil are not yet announced. She was last seen in the devotional drama Mookuthi Amman. Now, a new report has come up stating that the actress has signed to do two films in Tamil. Apparently, both the films will be bankrolled by popular production house Dream Warrior Pictures. However, there is no official update regarding the same.

As of now, the South actress already has some projects in her kitty and one of them is Annaatthe co-starring Rajinikanth. The action drama has been directed by Siva and also features Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. She will then feature in Netrikann produced by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from that, the actress has also been roped in for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that is directed by Vignesh again.

She also has in her kitty, a psycho thriller titled Netrikann. A couple of days back, the makers of the upcoming film Netrikann released the first single titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, which turned out to be a hit. It was also recently reported that the makers have decided to release the film directly on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Nayanthara's birthday, the makers released the teaser which, which further increased the anticipation of people.

