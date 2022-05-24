Nayanthara smiles as beau Vignesh Shivan finds 'happiness in feeding her the best local food'; Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have yet again set the bar of love very high and their latest video is proof of it. The director took to his Instagram handle and shared a cute video of feeding his lady love yummy seafood from a local restaurant. The best part of the video his Kanmani aka Nayanthara just couldn't stop smiling and blushing. Sharing the video, Vignesh Shivan's caption is also legit cute, totally describes what a doting boyfriend he is. The director wrote, "Time to eat well Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food ! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are currently the hot topic as their marriage reports are doing bouts in the tinsel town. Yes, the couple are all set to take their relationship to next level. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple. "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members," reveals a source to Pinkvilla.

Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years now and are head over heels in love with each other.

The couple not only shares a great personal rapport but they make an impressive team at work too. After delivering a mass hit Rocky, the couple collaborated for the romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Also Read: After Samantha & Nayanthara, here are 5 female duos we would like to see together on the big screen