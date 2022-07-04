Nayanthara spending a whopping amount on the interior of her Poes Garden house in Chennai?

The most recent reports regarding Nayanthara suggest that the Lady Superstar is spending a jaw-dropping amount on the interior of her Poes Garden house in Chennai. The special thing about this lavish residence is that superstar Rajinikanth resides in this neighborhood. It is reported that Nayanthara gifted her husband Vignesh Shivan this as a wedding gift.

Now, the latest reports claim that the GodFather actress is building her home on a massive scale of around 16 thousand 500 square feet. The speculations are also rife that this luxury home comprises a swimming pool, a theater, and even a gymnasium. Reportedly, the bathroom itself has been built in 1500 square feet. With this information, one can imagine the magnitude of this residence.

Meanwhile, a couple of hours ago, Nayanthara was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking all chic in an all-black off-duty look. She is in the city to film her next with director Atlee. Titled Jawan, this pan-India flick has Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist.

The movie was officially announced a couple of weeks ago with an enchanting teaser. The clip featured SRK all wrapped in bandages and sitting amidst a rugged backdrop.

Helmed by Atlee, Sanya Malhotra is also onboard the cast of the project. Jawan's release date has also been announced by the makers, along with the teaser. It will be coming to the theatres on 2nd June in 2023. The venture will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In the meantime, the Lady Superstar also has Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and GodFather with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the making.

