Nayanthara spends Sunday with twins Uyir and Ulag; Delightful PIC shows actress holding baby in her arms

It is well known that Nayanthara chooses to stay away from social media. The actress has never been one to be mesmerized by the world of likes and comments. As the actress is not into social media, the fans are always in anticipation of what her husband Vignesh Shivan will post next, and Vignesh never disappoints with his Nayanthara content.

Many have even pointed out that the filmmaker's account is more of a Nayanthara fan page than a personal account of him. Therefore, Vignesh’s Instagram account is more of a window for fans to catch a glimpse of Nayanthara’s very private life.

Ever since the birth of their twins, Uyir and Ulag, Vignesh has been posting pictures of his wife, Nayanthara, with them. Now, yet again, he has won over everyone with a delightful picture. The picture is sure to make everyone smile.

Vignesh Shivan posts a delightful picture of Nayanthara holding the baby in her arms

Vignesh Shivan posts a picture of his uyirs on his Instagram

Vignesh took to his social media handle to share a very endearing picture of his wife, Nayanthara, holding the baby in her arms. As a good filmmaker, he did not miss a chance to capture a beautiful moment when he saw one. With the picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh let us inside their very private worlds.

Vignesh Shivan knew while he was posting the picture that he was letting the world in on this beautiful and simple moment. This was indicated by the caption that he wrote for the post. The filmmaker wrote, "Uyirsssss Sundayssssss spent well ! Only with a lottaaaaaa love and simple moments"

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara is on a different level as far as her professional life is concerned. She is the female protagonist in Atlee’s Jawan, which has her starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has revealed that the Chennai Express actor is her favorite. Therefore, Nayanthara could not get a better film to debut in Hindi cinema, as she is paired with her favorite Shah Rukh Khan. Also, Jawan is made by Atlee, who is Nayanthara’s frequent collaborator. On a side note, it is great to see the actress venture into new territories.

