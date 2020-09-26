Nayanthara spends THIS whopping amount on her Goa trip with beau Vignesh Shivan?

The latest news reports on the Lady Superstar states that she spent a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakhs on her luxurious trip to Goa with Vignesh Shivan.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that actress Nayanthara has spent around Rs 25 lakhs on her recent Goa trip with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The latest news reports on the Lady Superstar states that she spent this whopping amount on her luxurious trip to Goa. The news reports also state how the lovebirds flew back to Chennai in a chartered plane. The actress Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following among the cinema lovers and on social media as well.

The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva, Nayanthara took to their social media profiles when the pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surfaced on social media. The fans were delighted to see the stunning pictures of the duo. On the work front, Nayanthara featured in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film was helmed by ace director Surender Reddy. The lady superstar will also feature in Darbar alongside megastar Rajinikanth. The film did not meet the expectations of the fans and film audiences. But, Nayanthara won hearts with her stellar performance in the film. The actress is expected to star in Netrikann. This project is reportedly backed by Nayanthara's boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan.

The fans and followers of the sultry siren Nayanthara are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen. The actress will reportedly feature in the upcoming film called Annaatthe alongside superstar Rajinikanth. This film is helmed by ace director Siva. Annaatthe will also feature actors Keerthy Suresh and Meena.

(ALSO READ: Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa)

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×