Nayanthara to star opposite Kannada star Darshan in Gandugali Madakari Nayaka?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

According to the latest update about Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the top contender to play the female lead role in the film starring Darshan.

Kannada movie Gandugali Madakari Nayaka has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced it. The film stars actor Darshan in the male lead role. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is grabbing a lot of attention and has left moviegoers excited to know what's in stores for them. However, the makers are yet to reveal the entire cast of the upcoming Darshan starrer. Meanwhile, according to the latest update about the film, Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the top contender to play the lead role in the film. Reportedly, the makers are currently in talks with Nayanthara and she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Nayanthara made her Kannada debut in the year 2010 with the film titled, Super way. If Nayanthara signs Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, this would be her second film in Kannada. Considering Nayanthara has a lot of films in the kitty, it remains to see if she takes up this project. Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film also stars Srinivasa Murthy and Doddanna playing important roles. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace. According to a report in The News Minute, the upcoming Kannada film is inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu.

Nayanthara has a slew of films in Tamil and Telugu and fans are eagerly looking forward to the releases. The Darbar actress will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The stunner will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's productional venture Netrikann.

Also Read: Nayanthara looks exquisite in slit cut polka dot dress in latest sun kissed photo clicked by Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara also has Vignesh Shivan directorial 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni.

Credits :The News Minute

Read More