Nayanthara starrer Connect to release in theaters next month on THIS date; Film without interval
Nayanthara's next is a horror film titled Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Today, Vignesh Shivan, husband of the actress, who is also the producer of the film, took to social media and announced the release date. Connect will hit the theatres on December 12, 2022. An interesting thing about the film it has no intermission.
Vignesh Shivan shared a creepy poster from the film and announced the official release date. Connect has been certified with U/A and the runtime is 99 minutes and no interval. It promises an intriguing film in the backdrop of horror and blockbuster performance by a lady superstar as she is leading the entire show.
Sharing the release date on Twitter, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "22.12.22. Vaanga let’s #Connect in cinemas ! See u in theatres from 22.12.22 wit our first attempt! A film without interval.
99 minutes of Horror-Entertianment at one Go. Certified U/A - so come as families & enjoy this brilliant piece of work frm."
Take a look at the Connect release date here:
About Connect
The teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil horror flick Connect was released on Friday on her 38th birthday. Going by the visuals, the film promises audiences a pure horror experience. Helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai and Haniya Nafis in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production banner Rowdy Pictures, Connect marks Anupam Kher's return to Tamil films.
Nayanthara has collaborated with director Ashwin Saravanan for the second time after the 2015 horror thriller Maya. Speaking about working with the Lady Superstar, the director in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said, "As she is also the producer, her involvement actually made it easy for me to collaborate with her. She was very concerned about every single aspect of production and there were certain scenes where she kept asking for more, like can we do another take or in a different way. I, as a director, was delighted because I was getting the good stuff."
