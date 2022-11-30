Nayanthara starrer Connect to release in theaters next month on THIS date; Film without interval

Nayanthara's next is a horror film titled Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Today, Vignesh Shivan, husband of the actress, who is also the producer of the film, took to social media and announced the release date. Connect will hit the theatres on December 12, 2022. An interesting thing about the film it has no intermission. Vignesh Shivan shared a creepy poster from the film and announced the official release date. Connect has been certified with U/A and the runtime is 99 minutes and no interval. It promises an intriguing film in the backdrop of horror and blockbuster performance by a lady superstar as she is leading the entire show.

Sharing the release date on Twitter, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "22.12.22. Vaanga let’s #Connect in cinemas ! See u in theatres from 22.12.22 wit our first attempt! A film without interval.

99 minutes of Horror-Entertianment at one Go. Certified U/A - so come as families & enjoy this brilliant piece of work frm." Take a look at the Connect release date here:

