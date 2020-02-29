Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman: The Lady superstar looks DIVINE in first look poster; Check it out

The first look poster of Nayanthara from her next film, Mookuthi Amman was released on Twitter by the film's makers, Vels Films International.

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen in a divine avathar in her next film, Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. The film went on floors in November last year. While we are desperately waiting to see Nayanthara as Goddess Shakthi on the big screens, the makers took to their Twitter space and shared the first look poster of Nayanthara from the film, in which Nayanthara was shown partially with a Trishool in her hand. It can be noted that the poster looked so divine.

She was seen with heavy antique jewelleries and a crown over her head. The nose ring was prominently glowing and it was bigger in size, which makes justice to the title. (Mookuthi translates to nose ring). RJ Balaji, who has also directed the film, had earlier stated that the film will be more entertaining than his earlier directorial venture, LKG and that 90% of the film’s shooting has been completed.

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film.Talking about the film’s genre, RJ Balaji stated that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. While it has been long since a devotional movie was released in Kollywood, it can be expected that Mookuthi Amman will be received well. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s last outing was with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hit the big screens on January 9. The film is produced by Lyca productions.

