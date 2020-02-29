Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman: Makers to REVEAL first look poster today

Actor Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman, directed jointly by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan will have its first look release today.

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be next seen playing a titular role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in November last year. While we are waiting to see the movie, the makers took to their Twitter space and shared a pre look of the film, in which a trishool can be seen being held by a female hand, presumably Nayanthara. It can be noted that the poster looked so divine and it is spreading spiritual vibes.

While revealing the photo, the makers also announced that the first look poster will be released on Saturday at 7 pm. Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “She's coming in style Presenting the #MookuthiAmmanPreLook, wait for the FL poster tomorrow at 7 #MookuthiAmman - from Lady Superstar #Nayanthara, @RJ_Balaji & NJ Saravanan”. RJ Balaji, who has directed the film, had earlier stated that the film will be more entertaining than his earlier directorial venture, LKG and that 90% of the film’s shooting has been completed.

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s last outing was with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hit the big screens on January 9. The film is produced by Lyca productions.

