Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman: There will be serval cameos by popular actors, says RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji, who is the director of Nayanthara's upcoming film Mookuthi Amman, said that the film will have several cameo appearances by popular actors.

The first and second look posters of Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman were received with cheer by the fans of the lady superstar and Kollywood audience. The film’s director and lead actor RJ Balaji said during an interview with The Times Of India that there will be several cameos in the movie by popular actors. He also stated that the film will be 100% devotional film and it will take the fans on a nostalgic ride to their favorite childhood ‘Amman’ movies.

RJ Balaji also revealed that the film will be relevant to current scenario and that fans will have a takeaway after the film. It is to be noted that Nayanthara looked worried in the second look poster of the film, and audience have been speculating that the film will be about crime against women. In the first look, Nayanthara’s partial face was shown, and it is to be noted that her nose pin (Mookuthi) looked more prominent than all other jewels that she wore.

As always, humbled by all your love and support Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!! pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. While it has been long since a devotional movie was released in Kollywood, it can be expected that Mookuthi Amman will be received well. Other than Balaji and Nayanthara, the film will see Urvashi, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat and Visaaranai actor Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

