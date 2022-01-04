Nayanthara strolls on Dubai streets holding Vignesh Shivan's hand & her smile at him shows their true love

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed 2022 in front of Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Today, Nayanthara shared a video of strolling on the streets of Dubai holding her boyfriend's hand. The video is literally all things cute and Nayanthara's smile at Vignesh at the end shows their real love. The couple will literally melt your heart.

This New Year, the couple jetted off to Dubai for a fun vacation. Vignesh Shivan shared photos with Nayanthara from the New Year celebrations in front of the Burj Khalifa as they kissed and hugged.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are some of the cutest couples in the South. Their PDA-filled pics on social media shared by Vignesh Shivan for his 'thangamey' speak volumes about their adorable relationship. It is safe to say that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are couple goals.

Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years and got engaged secretly in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is helming a Tamil film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha and Vignesh Shivan. An official release date is yet to be announced.