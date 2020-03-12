  1. Home
Nayanthara is a stunner as she strikes a pose with a real life hero; Check It Out

We have across Nayanthara's latest picture where she is sharing the frame with a larger than life off-screen hero. A picture of Nayanthara posing with police officers is doing rounds on social media and it is winning the Internet.
Kollywood actress Nayanthara surely knows how to grab attention with her perfect style-statement, onscreen as well offscreen. She has been called as 'Lady Superstar of Kollywood' for a reason and surely knows how to win the heart of her fans. The stunner is few of those women stars who are changing the content game by playing larger than life roles on the big screen. Well, now, we have across Nayanthara's latest picture where she is sharing the frame with a larger than life off-screen hero. 

A picture of Nayanthara posing with women police is doing rounds on social media and it is winning the Internet. One can see in the picture, the gorgeous Tamil actress is looking gorgeous as ever in a black skirt that she wore with a white casual top. She simply looks stunning as ever! Well, Nayanthara is doing great in her professional as well as personal space. The Darbar actress is dating filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and is in the happiest phase.

On the work front, Nayanthara has a lot of films in the kitty. She has a few Tamil and Telugu and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to the releases. The Darbar actress will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The stunner will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's productional venture Netrikann. 

Nayanthara also has Vignesh Shivan directorial 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni. 

