Nayanthara switches on chill mode as she relaxes on the beach during her Spain vacay with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara recently took time off from her busy work schedule and is spending quality time with her husband Vignesh Shivan in Spain at the moment. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director has been treating fans with some captivating sneak peeks from their latest trip. He recently took to Instagram and posted a video of the Lady Superstar relaxing by the beach as they spend some downtime. The stunner was seen posing in a white kurta, with her hair tied in a high bun.

Towards the end of the clip, the power couple can be seen making a heart. Prior to this, Vignesh Shivan dropped a string of pictures from his wife Nayanthara's photoshoot in Spain. She was looked her sassy self in a black T-shirt and denim shorts. Those long tresses were tied in a high bun, and she wore hoop earrings. This post was captioned, "Nee En Ulaga azhagiyae...Unnai Pol oruthi illaaye...En Ulaga Azhagiyum , ivvulagathin Azhagum...The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with A beautiful woman from India...#Valencia #Nayanthara #Thangamey...Photography by @kelmib...travel and hospitality partner @gtholidays.in...Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambiance, the architecture, and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever." After Barcelona, the lovebirds are making the most of their time together in Valencia.

Check out the video below:

Now talking about their professional commitments, Nayanthara's lineup includes Atlee's Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and GodFather opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi. She will also play the lead in Alphonse Puthren's Gold, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next work with Valimai star Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively titled AK62.