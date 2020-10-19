Nayanthara takes a pay cut for her next thriller Nizhal with Kunchacko Boban?

According to reports, Nayanthara is taking a pay cut for her upcoming film Nizhal amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban will be seen together on the big screen in their upcoming film titled, Nizhal. The first title poster of the film was released yesterday by Fahadh Faasil on Facebook. Award-winning Malayalam editor Appu N Bhattathiri's is making debut as a director. Well, the film is grabbing a lot of attention and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Also, Nayanthara and Kunchacko are coming together after 12 years and this is one of the highlights. The duo had featured together in a song titled, Twenty-20.

According to reports, Nayanthara is taking a pay cut amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The actress is among many who has sacrificed to compensate producers' losses due to lockdown. During an interview with TOI, Kunchacko was asked if he is also taking a pay cut, to this he replied, "For me, there’s only gain – to work during the pandemic and be part of such a good project, which also has a lot of great talents, including Theevandi director Fellini TP who is involved in its creative side."

While speaking to the English daily, Kunchacko Boban also revealed that he suggested Nayanthara's name for the female lead role in the film. Since the Lady Superstar of Kollywood loved the script, the makers immediately decided to go ahead with the project.

“It’s not a pandemic-oriented project but it’s a movie that can be shot in a controlled environment," the actor revealed.

