  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara takes a pay cut for her next thriller Nizhal with Kunchacko Boban?

According to reports, Nayanthara is taking a pay cut for her upcoming film Nizhal amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 06:33 pm
Nayanthara,South,Kunchacko Boban,NizhalNayanthara takes a pay cut for her next thriller Nizhal with Kunchacko Boban?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban will be seen together on the big screen in their upcoming film titled, Nizhal. The first title poster of the film was released yesterday by Fahadh Faasil on Facebook. Award-winning Malayalam editor Appu N Bhattathiri's is making debut as a director. Well, the film is grabbing a lot of attention and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Also, Nayanthara and Kunchacko are coming together after 12 years and this is one of the highlights. The duo had featured together in a song titled, Twenty-20. 

According to reports, Nayanthara is taking a pay cut amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The actress is among many who has sacrificed to compensate producers' losses due to lockdown. During an interview with TOI, Kunchacko was asked if he is also taking a pay cut, to this he replied, "For me, there’s only gain – to work during the pandemic and be part of such a good project, which also has a lot of great talents, including Theevandi director Fellini TP who is involved in its creative side."

While speaking to the English daily, Kunchacko Boban also revealed that he suggested Nayanthara's name for the female lead role in the film. Since the Lady Superstar of Kollywood loved the script, the makers immediately decided to go ahead with the project. 

“It’s not a pandemic-oriented project but it’s a movie that can be shot in a controlled environment," the actor revealed. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

You may like these
Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban's film with Appu Bhattathiri titled Nizhal; Check out first look poster
Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama makers RELEASE an unseen fight sequence; Watch
Vallavan: Simbu fans get nostalgic as they share posters and videos on the film completing 14 years
Nayanthara’s next to be an action film directed by Rambo Rajkumar's son Navakanth?
Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman to be released on OTT platform on Ayudha Pooja?
Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: RJ Balaji REVEALS they have restarted the shooting schedule

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement