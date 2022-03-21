Nayanthara in talks to play the lead in Gentleman 2?

Almost three decades after the 1993 blockbuster Gentleman, its makers are all set to deliver the second installment in the franchise. While the project titled Gentleman 2 is currently in the primary phase, the latest update about the thrilling venture is that Lady Superstar, Nayanthara is likely to be roped in as the leading lady in the film. While we still await official information, if this buzz materialises, it will definitely be an added boon to the movie.

The other cast and crew of the film have also not been revealed as of now. It is believed that Baahubali fame composer, M. M. Keeravani is going to provide tunes for this latest outing. Gentleman financer, Kunjumon is credited with visualising this sequel. However, he is yet to get a director on board for it.

The original film was a massive success at the box office and even bagged many awards.

The 1993 project had music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Jeeva. It featured Arjun, Madhubala, Subhashri, MN Nambiar, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Charan Raj, Vineeth, Ajay Rathnam, among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is going to make her next theatrical appearance with Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress will headline the film along with other renowned actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This star-studded movie is scheduled to come to theatres on 28 April.

