Nayanthara throws birthday suprise for Vignesh Shivan & he thanks ladylove for her presence in life; See PICS

Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan are one of most adorable couples of the film industry. The couple never shies away to flaunt their love for each other, which is pure goals. Today Vignesh is celebrating his birthday and girlfriend Nayanthara made his day special by throwing a surprise. He shared the PDA filled pics on social media and thanked her for being the greatest gift of his life.

