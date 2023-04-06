Nayanthara to join hands with Raja Rani Co-star Jai for her next

Nayanthara is one of the busiest actresses with an array of projects in her name to come out this year. If reports are to be believed, she has already signed her 75th film with none other than her Raja Rani co-star Jai. The duo will be reuniting after a 10-year gap. The film was officially announced today by the team by launching the announcement poster, as it is the leading man Jai’s birthday. It is tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 for the time being. The film will be directed by debutant Nilesh Krishna, who was a former assistant of director Shankar. It will be going on floors soon as per reports.

Nayanthara 75 is going to be a call back to Raja Rani days

The film is expected to be a big-budget entertainer with an ensemble star cast. Initial announcements regarding the film came out way back in July 2022 but the project was at a standstill for some time now however, it seems to be ready for production soon. The supporting cast also includes Sathyaraj and Redin Kingsley among others. The film is being bankrolled by a collaboration between Zee Studios, Trident Arts, and Naad Studios. It will have cinematography handled by Dinesh Krishnan but the team has not announced the music director yet. The poster that was released marking Jai onboard also contained the tagline, “ Sandhoshathula kannu verkudhu’, which is a funny call back to a famous line from Raja Rani, which marked the lead pair’s earlier union.

Future projects

“Connect “was Nayanthara’s last release in Tamil, where she worked again with “Maya” fame director Aswin Saravanan. The film also starred Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher and got good reviews. She is also making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which will be released later this year. Jawan is expected to be an out-and-out action entertainer and fans are eager to see Nayanthara on screen with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will also be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in Iraivan coming up soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Panguni Uthiram in their Family temple