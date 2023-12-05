Nayanthara to play sister’s role in husband Vignesh Shivan’s film?

Guess what, movie buffs? Pradeep Ranganathan, the guy who won our hearts in Love Today, is making a comeback with his second film. And guess who's directing? It's none other than Vignesh Shivan, the genius behind hits like Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Thaana Serntha Koottam.

But that's not all – brace yourselves for the big news. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is reportedly joining the gang and might play Pradeep's elder sister. How cool is that? The movie is in safe hands with 7 Screen Studio backing it, promising a mix of emotions and tons of laughter.

Remember Pradeep? He started as a director with Comali and then surprised us all by becoming an actor in Love Today. Well, his success story is turning heads in the Tamil film industry.

Now, let's talk about Vignesh Shivan's magic touch. He usually weaves magic with his stories, and this time, it's a romcom. Yes, you heard it right. Get ready for love, laughs, and maybe a bit of drama too, according to social media buzz. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited.

And who's bringing in the laughs? None other than Yogi Babu! He's got a crucial role, and you know when Yogi Babu is around, it's going to be a laughter riot.

Vignesh Shivan had plans with Ajith Kumar, but that didn't work out. No worries, though – he's bouncing back with a romcom that's bound to steal our hearts

Earlier, the buzz was that Janhvi Kapoor might be Pradeep's love interest but a little birdie, denied the reports stating it is nothing but a mere rumor.

Nayanthara is coming back to romcom genre

Nayanthara is back in action. Right now, her movie Annapoorani is playing in theaters. Plus, she had Jawan and Iraivan that came out earlier this year. The cool part? She's making a comeback to rom-coms with Vignesh's project, something we've missed from her for a while.

Mark your calendars for the big announcement that is reportedly happening later this month. It's time for a dose of love, laughter, and pure cinematic joy. Looks like Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan are cooking up something special, and we're all in for a treat. With Nayanthara's comeback and Yogi Babu's humour, this film will promise pure entertainment and joy.

