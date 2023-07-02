Nayanthara to Trisha; Actresses who were first choices for popular films

Many a time, it happens that we love an actor in a film so much that it is hard to imagine anyone else playing that character. But it turns out that they were not the first names that popped up in the minds of the makers for that role. On the other hand, it ends up being someone you cannot even imagine in that role. This revelation comes as a surprise now that the actor who ended up playing the character has made it their own.

Here, we mention a few actresses who were the first choices in these popular Tamil films. These actresses being the first choice in these films does not take anything away from those who eventually ended up playing them. At the end of the day, these will be known as their films. But it is an interesting bit of trivia to know that Trisha could have been the one fighting for Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal against Nayanthara. Or that the latter could have been in place of Tamannaah dancing for the iconic rain song Adada Mazhaida from Paiyaa.

Nayanthara in Paiyaa

Paiyaa is still a favorite among Tamil cinema lovers thanks to its songs and the chemistry shared by its leads, Karthi and Tamannaah. But its director, Linguswamy, revealed that Nayanthara was his first choice for the role. The makers wanted the actress to reduce her fee for the film, but she did not think that was necessary. In Linguswamy’s words, the news grabbed a lot of attention, and the film received free publicity because of it. Instead, Nayanthara chose to lend her dates to Suriya’s Aadhavan.

Trisha in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Two of the actresses who have been constantly pitted against each other for more than a decade now are Trisha and Nayanthara. There is even a film called Trisha Illana Nayanthara, which means If Not Trisha, Then Nayanthara. The two have managed to have lasting careers when people thought that an actress could not have a lengthy career in the industry. Therefore, when Vignesh Shivan thought of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a film with two equally strong female roles, he thought of both of them. But it did not work out, and Samantha ended up doing the part.

Keerthy Suresh in Ponniyin Selvan

The role that was offered to Keerthy Suresh in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is still not known. But what is known is that the actress rejected that part. But this leads to the question of what could have led Keerthy to not do a film with an ace director that was expected to be a sure-shot success. Well, the answer is Rajinikanth. Since both films were having their shoots at the same time, it was a this or that choice for Keerthy. And she chose to go with working with the superstar.

Shruti Haasan in Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman’s director, RJ Balaji, has himself stated that Shruti Haasan had agreed to do the part eventually done by Nayanthara in the film. Shruti is also a friend of Balaji. So she was more than willing to be a part of her friend's film. But as it turns out, fate had other plans. Nayanthara called the director up and asked him why he had not directed the film for her. This eventually led to Nayanthara acting in the role of Amman. And she was literally glowing throughout the film.

Sai Pallavi in Kaatru Veliyidai

Sai Pallavi was a huge fan of Mani Ratnam while she was growing up. So she was over the moon when the auteur approached her for playing the role of Leela in Kaatru Veliyidai. The actress herself revealed in an interview that there had been talks going on about her being a part of the film for almost six months. But then, as per reports, Mani Ratnam believed that Sai was too young for the role. Thus, his search for Leela ended up with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Preity Zinta in Enthiran

The photoshoot that Preity Zinta did with Kamal Haasan for Enthiran went viral on social media, and everyone could not stop buzzing about it. Through Enthiran, we did get a popular pairing with Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai. But it would have been great to see what the film would have turned out to be if it had been made with Kamal Haasan years ago. Also, how Preity would have done Sana is interesting to think about now. The film, of course, was postponed multiple times and eventually came out in 2010 with an entirely different cast.

