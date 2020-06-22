Nayanthara is totally engrossed in her phone as she gets clicked en route a flight in this throwback PHOTO

Nayanthara who is also known as 'lady superstar' never fails to impress us with her social media pictures. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures in which she is seen on her way to an exotic place.

Lady superstar Nayanthara always manages to grab the limelight one way or the other. The actress is currently enjoying the best phase of career and has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline too. Apart from being a talented actress, the Darbar actress is also known for her utter beauty and impeccable fashion sense. She is one of the style icons of the South film industry. We get a proof of the same on her social media timelines too.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Nayanthara in which she is seen en route a flight. The actress seems to be busy on her phone while someone clicks a candid picture of her. Nayanthara looks chic clad in a white top teamed up with a pair of blue ripped jeans as she enjoys her solo journey with comfort. This picture dates back to the time when the actress went for an exotic holiday earlier this year.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in the movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal that also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been helmed by the lady superstar’s beau Vignesh Shivan. The actress is also a part of Mookuthi Amman which has been directed by RJ Balaji. The devotional movie’s release date has been postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. She has been roped in alongside Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated movie Annaatthe which has been directed by Siruthai Siva.

Credits :Instagram

