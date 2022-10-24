Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their twins make for an adorable family as they send Diwali wishes; VIDEO

The new parents in the town, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan brought in the festival of light and happiness with their twin boys amid the surrogacy row. The filmmaker shared an adorable video featuring Nayanthara and two boys in their arms as they conveyed Diwali wishes to fans. The four make for an adorable family and their special wish is too cute to miss. Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared an adorable family video, on the occasion of Diwali. While the filmmaker opted for a lungi look, Nayanthara looks beautiful in a peach saree. The couple can be seen holding their twin boys in arms as they wished fans a happy Diwali.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you :Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos …Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful." Watch Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's video here: