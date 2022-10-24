Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their twins make for an adorable family as they send Diwali wishes; VIDEO
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable video with Nayanthara and their twin boys as they celebrate Diwali as family amid the surrogacy row.
The new parents in the town, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan brought in the festival of light and happiness with their twin boys amid the surrogacy row. The filmmaker shared an adorable video featuring Nayanthara and two boys in their arms as they conveyed Diwali wishes to fans. The four make for an adorable family and their special wish is too cute to miss.
Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared an adorable family video, on the occasion of Diwali. While the filmmaker opted for a lungi look, Nayanthara looks beautiful in a peach saree. The couple can be seen holding their twin boys in arms as they wished fans a happy Diwali.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you :Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos …Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful."
Watch Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's video here:
On a related note, amid all the happiness of their newborns, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been caught in a controversy over them conceiving through surrogacy. The arrival of their twin boys rose to controversy after the Tamil Nadu government called for an inquiry on them as Surrogacy has been banned in India. Following the inquiry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan filed an affidavit and mentioned that they have registered for their marriage six years and welcomed twins via a surrogate, who is her relative. They also added that they registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy was banned in India.
Vignesh tied the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022, after they dated for several years. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests held in Chennai, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, and Rajinikanth among others.