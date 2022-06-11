Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan apologise to Tirupati Temple on wearing footwear, doing photoshoot post legal notice

Post wedding in Mahabalipuram, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan as wife and husband visited Tirupati yesterday to seek blessing from Lord Venkateshwara Swamy. Although, the couple looked adorable in their traditional attire as they walked hand in hand, reportedly they were caught in controversy for their appearance. The newlyweds were reportedly served with a legal notice for walking with footwear inside the temple and doing photoshoots.

As per the Chief Vigilance Security officer, Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, Nayanthara walked with footwear and also did a photo shoot at the temple premises which is against the rules. He reportedly quoted saying, “She is seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there. We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her.”

However, Vignesh Shivan has now come up with an apology and sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board. "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."

For their temple visit and first appearance as a couple, Nayanthara sported an elegant look in a yellow saree accessorised by a heavy choker and matching earrings. Vignesh, on the other hand, was spotted wearing mundu.

