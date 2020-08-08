  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are all smiles as they pose with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan crew in this THROWBACK photo

RJ Balaji, who is awaiting his next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara as the leading lady, shared a photo on Instagram when Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocked 4 years.
2462 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are all smiles as they pose with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan crew in this THROWBACK photoNayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are all smiles as they pose with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan crew in this THROWBACK photo

Lady Superstar Nayanthara made a come back to the entertainment industry with the megahit venture Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Directed by her beau Vignesh Shivan, the film had Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor, while RJ Balaji was seen playing a key supporting role in the film. The fun-filled entertainer narrated the story of a girl with hearing impairment and how she copes up with the loss of her father. Though the film has some tragic moments, overall, the film is a feel-good rom-com.

RJ Balaji, who is awaiting his next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara as the leading lady, shared a photo on Instagram when Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocked 4 years. In the photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen posing with Vijay Sethupathi, RJ Balaj, and other cast members from the film. Sharing the photo, RJ Balaji wrote, “It all started here! 4 years of Nanum Rowdy Dhaan.! ‪Loads of good memories.! ‪Very special film for all of us!”

Check out the post here:

Also Read: Nayanthara and Anirudh Ravichander look cool as they twin in white in this THROWBACK photo

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are joining hands yet again. Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni as the leading actors. It is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood and it is expected that more news about the film will be revealed after the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement