Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are all smiles as they pose with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan crew in this THROWBACK photo

RJ Balaji, who is awaiting his next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara as the leading lady, shared a photo on Instagram when Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocked 4 years.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara made a come back to the entertainment industry with the megahit venture Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Directed by her beau Vignesh Shivan, the film had Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor, while RJ Balaji was seen playing a key supporting role in the film. The fun-filled entertainer narrated the story of a girl with hearing impairment and how she copes up with the loss of her father. Though the film has some tragic moments, overall, the film is a feel-good rom-com.

RJ Balaji, who is awaiting his next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara as the leading lady, shared a photo on Instagram when Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocked 4 years. In the photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen posing with Vijay Sethupathi, RJ Balaj, and other cast members from the film. Sharing the photo, RJ Balaji wrote, “It all started here! 4 years of Nanum Rowdy Dhaan.! ‪Loads of good memories.! ‪Very special film for all of us!”

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are joining hands yet again. Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni as the leading actors. It is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood and it is expected that more news about the film will be revealed after the pandemic situation is contained.

