Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Atlee, Sivakarthikeyan are friends like family and this THROWBACK PHOTO is a proof

Fans can never get enough of throwback photos of celebrities. Especially, when we see an old picture of our favourite actors together, it never fails to make fans excited. During the evening of Diwali 2018, director Atlee Kumar shared a photo on his Instagram space and dedicated it to his “darlings” which includes his wife Priya Atlee, Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan. His caption read “Fantastic Diwali wit my lovely friends , thanks darlings had a wonderful time”.

Their relationship has evolved over time from a professional relationship to being close friends. Atlee and Priya Atlee visited star couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara to celebrate Vignesh’s birthday last year and the photos took the internet by storm. Atlee made his debut as a director with the hit film Raja Rani starring Nayanthara and Arya in the lead roles. His notable films include Theri, Mersal and Bigil all of which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Atlee has not yet announced his upcoming directorial venture; however, media reports suggest that he will be directing an action thriller with Bollywood star in the lead role. Vignesh Shivan made his directorial debut with the movie Poda Podi in collaboration with his childhood friend and actor Simbu which received mixed reviews. However, his second film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara was a hit and received positive reviews. His upcoming directorial venture includes Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

