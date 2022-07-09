Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate 1st month anniversary; Post happy pics with Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, SRK
Vignesh Shivan treated fans with some inside pics on the special occasion featuring Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh and Mani Ratnam from the wedding day.
In the pics, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh with happy smiles. And another set of pics shows Shah Rukh Khan hugging his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and also greeting Vignesh. The couple's smiles show what true happiness looks like. These pics are truly memorable and perfect.
Sharing the pics with Rajinikanth on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day. #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding."
He also shared a few with Badshah SRK and penned a note, which read, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding !The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed One month anniversary."
Take a look at the pics here:
For unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot yesterday at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.
The couple also enjoyed a honeymoon in Thailand for a week and shared some romantic pics on Instagram, which went viral. Now, the duo are back to work, Nayanthara is busy shooting for Atlee's film Jawan and Vignesh is working on AK62 with Ajith Kumar.