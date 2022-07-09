Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate 1st month anniversary; Post happy pics with Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, SRK

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got hitched on June 9, are celebrating their first month wedding anniversary. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and treated fans with some memorable inside pics featuring Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh and Mani Ratnam from the wedding day, on the special occasion. The couple can be seen in all smiles along with the guest.

In the pics, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh with happy smiles. And another set of pics shows Shah Rukh Khan hugging his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and also greeting Vignesh. The couple's smiles show what true happiness looks like. These pics are truly memorable and perfect.

Sharing the pics with Rajinikanth on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day. #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding."

He also shared a few with Badshah SRK and penned a note, which read, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding !The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed One month anniversary."

Take a look at the pics here: