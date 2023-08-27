Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first Onam with twins Uyir, Ulag; Fans call it their Naan Pizhai moment

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their first Onam with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The latter, through his Instagram handle, let the world know that he, along with his family, had begun the Onam celebrations. The filmmaker shared a series of pictures with Nayanthara and his children in the midst of the Onam festivities.

Vignesh Shivan shared an Instagram post of Nayanthara and him looking at each other lovingly and captioned it, "In our very simple, beautiful life ! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

The couple wore traditional Kasavu outfits as they celebrated their first Onam with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. Vignesh was the one who shared the pictures of the couple and their family beginning the celebrations for Onam. "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam #GodBless As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy Onam," wrote Vignesh in his Instagram post.

Comments soon started flooding into Vignesh Shivan’s comments section. One user commented, "Could be the original scene of naan pizhai" For the uninitiated, Naan Pizhai is the song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film in which Vignesh Shivan directed and Nayanthara starred. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also featured in the film, which marked the second collaboration between Vignesh and Nayanthara after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vignesh Shivan had chosen the names Uyir and Ulag for their twins, and the director also mentioned the reason for the same as he shared, "#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world, #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness. #Blessed."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who had fallen in love while working for the former’s second directorial venture, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, got married last year. Even though Vignesh made his entry into the Tamil cinema scene with Silambarasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Poda Podi, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was his first big break.

