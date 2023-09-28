Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; Cut forest theme cake

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are blessed with twins, Uyir and Ulag, who have turned one year old recently. The couple made their boys' birthday very special by celebrating in Malaysia with family. On Thursday, the filmmaker shared a sneak peek into Uyir and Ulag's birthday celebrations that took place in Kuala Lumpur.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a family photo from his kid's birthday. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are seen holding their boys in arms with the entire family standing beside them for a group photo. The four twinned in white for the special occasion.

On the table, one can see, a forest and animal-themed cakes for Uyir and Ulag with blue and white balloons decorated in the room. Several cupcakes and desserts have been placed on the table as well.

Sharing the photo, the Rowdy Dhaan director wrote, "That was a dreamy birthday @gtholidays.in you are amazing in giving us the right spot for every special occasion. This palace @stregiskl was the ideal spot for our special day ! Thank you. Thank you for all the lovely arrangements on top of it !You are our one stop shop for any of our travel plans."

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan give sneak peek into twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday with family

On the special occasion of the first birthday, the parents revealed their boys Uyir and Ulag. He also penned a beautiful birthday note and expressed their love for the twins. A part of his birthday note for kids read, "Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain ! Beyond anything and everything in this life !."



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twins via surrogacy

For the unversed, got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months. The couple named their twins, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. N stands for Nayanthara in the name. The couple often share photos of twins but revealed their faces for the first time recently. The couple has kept their children away from the public eye, choosing to maintain their privacy. However, when Lady Superstar made her Instagram debut, she revealed the twin's faces in her first post.

