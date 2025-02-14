Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan celebrate Valentine’s Day by vibing to Dheema: ‘Cherishing a decade of pure love…’

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, recently took to the internet to share a loveable moment. In a video shared by the director, the celebrity couple held each other close and were seen vibing to the song Dheema from Love Insurance Kompany.

As Vignesh shared the wholesome video on his social handle, the director penned a long note to his love and said, “Cherishing a decade of pure love with my pure Thangam Nayanthara, love you soooo much. #HappyValentinesDay to everyone who believes in love and kindness! Thank you my wife for showing the purest, most honest form of love every day for more than 3650 days and so on!”

The director continued his note on how he and his wife are happily passing their love towards their babies, referring to the song Dheema and its lines.

Check out the video here:

In response to the video, Nayanthara was also quick to reply and said, “I love you with all my heart n soul my uyir. Love n only love for u my Everything.”

See Nayanthara’s response here:

For those who are unaware, the song Dheema from Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was penned by Vignesh Shivan himself. The song, crooned and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is touted as the director’s expression of love towards his wife, similar to his previous lyrical works.

Watch the song Dheema from LIK:

Talking about the movie, the film LIK is directed by Vignesh Shivan, with Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is said to be a romantic sci-fi venture that features an individual who, using a mobile gadget, time travels to the year 2035 for his love.

Advertisement

In addition to Pradeep and Krithi, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Mysskin, and many others in key roles.

On the other hand, Nayanthara recently joined the shoot of the movie tentatively titled MMMN. The Malayalam movie directed by Mahesh Narayanan features Mammootty in the lead, with Mohanlal playing a special appearance.

In addition, the actress will soon appear in the film Test, which is being released directly on Netflix.