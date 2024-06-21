Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan click photos with their twin boys Uyir, Ulag and it is perfect family portrait

Over the last few months, both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have slightly stepped away from their professional lives to accommodate more family time. As seen from their posts on social media, the two busy film personalities have made sure to spend as much time with their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag.

Even recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh captured a memory for a lifetime with their boys, and what better way to do it than with India’s most acclaimed celebrity photographer?

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, Uyir, and Ulag’s family PIC

Avinash Gowariker, known for his magician-like work behind the camera, captured one of the sweetest moments between the happy family.

Avinash and Vignesh shared the post on Instagram with the caption, “Post pack-up shots are best when the full family is present on set!! (heart emoji)” and we totally agree with him.

Seeing the happy faces of Nayanthara and Vignesh as their kids pose for the camera is easily one of the most adorable things you will see on the Internet today.

What does the Internet have to say about the pictures?

Within moments of the post going online, several users shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “Their sons look like Wikki’s (Vignesh) mini version”. While another user commented, “Ulag looks like Nayan, and Uyir looks like Vignesh". “The glow on Nayanthara’s face is real,” another user wrote.

Acclaimed filmmakers Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar shared their reactions by liking the post on Instagram.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara on the work front

While Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan maintain healthy personal lives, the same is true about their professional lives as well.

Vignesh Shivan is currently filming for his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation, starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. The film is produced by Lalit Kumar and Vignesh Shivan under the Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures banners, respectively.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film The Test, starring Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. The film has been written, directed, and produced by S. Sashikanth under the YNOT Studios banner.

