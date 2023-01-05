Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan distribute gifts to underprivileged people for New Year; Video goes viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in the South. The duo always manages to steal the limelight with everything they do, be it PDA-filled pics or movies together. Today, the couple is news for their kind gesture towards underprivileged people. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started their New Year 2023 by distributing gifts to underprivileged children and women. A video of the couple giving gifts to the needy on the streets is going viral. While many appreciated the couple for doing good, a few others did not appreciate the moment being recorded in a video, and circulated on social media.

Watch Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan give gifts to needy

Vignesh Shivan grateful for 2022 Vignesh Shivan shared a series of posts to thank everyone for making 2022 the best year of his life. The actor summed up his entire 2022, from getting married to Nayanthara, becoming a parent to twin boys, producing Connect, and doing a film with Ajith Kumar next.

Nayanthara's Connect Nayanthara was last seen in the horror film Connect, which was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences. The actress also ended her 2022 on good with Connect release and 20 years in the film industry. Connect also marked her first release in Hindi. Speaking about that in a recent interview, she said, "Because there's a huge change in the industry. There are really some good Hindi movies working in South and South movies that are working excellently in the Country, so the whole change has given me confidence. This would probably work in other states as well." On Friday, Nayanthara penned an open letter to thank her fans for 20 years in the film industry and for supporting the recently released film Connect. The note read, "It’s been an eventful year for me and I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show." Recently, she interacted with a media house about many things including Connect Hindi release, her Bollywood debut, and more. She also surprised everyone by speaking fluent Hindi during the interview. Also Read: 7 BIG statements by Nayanthara about Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cross over of South-Hindi cinema