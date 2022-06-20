Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan enjoy honeymoon in Thailand; Director flaunts his love for wifey with a beautiful

After a fairy tale like wedding and blessings from God, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 20, 2022 02:56 PM IST  |  1.9K
Nayanthara,Vignesh Shivan,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

After a fairy tale like wedding and blessings from God, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand. The director shared a beautiful pic of his wifey in denim jumpsuit with the romantic background song Naan Pizha.

CLICK HERE TO SEE

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!