  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTO

Ahead of their Diwali celebration, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were seen snuggling each other in the latest post of Vignesh Shivan.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: November 13, 2020 03:12 pm
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTONayanthara & Vignesh Shivan cozy up in this latest romantic PHOTO as they gear up for Diwali celebration
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It goes without saying that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples in the South entertainment industry. In his latest Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan has posted a photo with Nayanthara as they both get ready to celebrate the festival of lights. In the photo, they both can be seen snuggling and having a romantic moment. They both were seen in all black outfit and they were seen lost with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a line up of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman, which is getting released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is touted to be a devotional drama. So far, the makers have released the trailer and two songs from the film. She also has Netrikann in her kitty, which is produced by Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Also Read: Nani 28: Nazriya Fahadh to mark her Tollywood debut in Vivek Athreya’s next; Says 'I'm super excited'

See his post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Recently, her first look for the film was released by the makers. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, will be directing a romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As soon as the film was announced, the pandemic situation gripped the nation. It is expected that more details about the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
When Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan stood for her and slammed Radha Ravi for shaming lady superstar
Nayanthara's Netrikann First Look Out: Vignesh Shivan is over the moon as it receives a tremendous response
Nayanthara plans to get married to Vignesh Shivan only after bagging a National Award?
Nayanthara spends THIS whopping amount on her Goa trip with beau Vignesh Shivan?
Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan spend quality time at filmmaker's private birthday party in Goa; WATCH
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement