Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTO

Ahead of their Diwali celebration, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were seen snuggling each other in the latest post of Vignesh Shivan.

It goes without saying that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples in the South entertainment industry. In his latest Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan has posted a photo with Nayanthara as they both get ready to celebrate the festival of lights. In the photo, they both can be seen snuggling and having a romantic moment. They both were seen in all black outfit and they were seen lost with each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a line up of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman, which is getting released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is touted to be a devotional drama. So far, the makers have released the trailer and two songs from the film. She also has Netrikann in her kitty, which is produced by Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Recently, her first look for the film was released by the makers. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, will be directing a romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As soon as the film was announced, the pandemic situation gripped the nation. It is expected that more details about the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

