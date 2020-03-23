Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan join Alia Bhatt, Nick Jonas and other celebs as they take up hand emoji challenge

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan join the bandwagon of Alia Bhatt, Nick Jonas and other celebs as they take up this popular challenge on Tik Tok.

Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other while they were shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Since then, they are setting major couple goals for their fans. From sharing their getaway pictures to Vignesh Shivan clicking photos of his ladylove; the couple always manages to grab attention with their cute chemistry. Now, another video of the couple has surfaced on social media as they take up popular emoji challenge while self-quarantined. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan join the bandwagon of , Nick Jonas and other celebs as they take up this popular challenge on Tik Tok.

One can see in the video, the duo takes up their first challenge and the video is going viral on social media. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan nail it with on-point sync. They match up to the tunes of Y2K’s popular song called 'Lalala'. Well, the couple is surely spending a lot of time together during quarantine mode. Many celebs are making the best use of time by staying at home. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh are among other celebs who recently shared their videos while they were working out at home.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh's video below:

Check out Alia Bhatt's video as she joined her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other friends for hand emoji challenge.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

Here's the video of Jonas Brothers enjoying this fun version of the challenge. Check it out below:

