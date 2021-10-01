Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to Kamal Haasan & Sarika: 5 South celebs who opted for live in relationship

Celebs are always in the limelight as fans are very curious to know what's happening in their personal life along with professional life. Although South celebs are extremely private when it comes to their personal life, that doesn't stop the rumours of their love lives. While some celebs accept their relationship publicly, others don't. Today we bring you 5 celebrity couples who opted for live-in relationships before heading to marriage.

Live-in relationships among couples are common. Some live-in relationships materialise into marriage like Naga Chaitanya and Samantha while others just fizzle out with time like Kamal Haasan and Sarika even after marriage. Here is a look at some of our south celebrity couples, who opted and are in a live-in relationship.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya love story is magical. They both fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave in 2010. Gradually, after a few years, Sam and Chay moved in together for a live-in relationship, which gradually turned out well to them as they tied the knot in 2017.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara's love life is always in news. After many bad relationships, she found love in Vignesh Shivan in 2015 on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their friendship gradually turned into love, then they moved in to be together always with a live-in relationship. The couple has been dating for 6 years and recently Nayanthara confirmed her engagement with Vignesh.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is currently dating doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple often flaunt their love through social media and public appearances. Shruti and Santanu are living together in Mumbai. Previously, Shruti was also in a live-in relationship with Michael Corsale before they broke up in 2019.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Shriya met entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev during a diving session in the Maldives and they fell in love. After a whirlwind romance, they both decided to move in together for a live-in relationship, before taking the big step of marriage. As everything turned out well for the couple, they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Udaipur in 2018.

Kamal Haasan with Sarika and later Gautami

Kamal Haasan had three marriages and relationships. Kamal met Sarika on a film set and fell in love with her. Although he was married to Vani Ganapathy, he broke it and moved in with Sarika, which went for 16 years. They had two daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan before the wedlock. However, because of the societal pressure, the couple tied the knot in 1988 and divorced in 2004 as Gautami entered his life. Kamal went ahead and was in a live-in relationship with actress Gautami. She came into his life along with her daughter from her first husband. After they both spent more than a decade being together, they parted ways in 2016.