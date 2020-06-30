  1. Home
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan make for a perfect couple as they twin in black in this throwback mirror selfie

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most beloved couples of the South film industry. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback pictures.
7023 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan make for a perfect couple as they twin in black in this throwback mirror selfie
Lady superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story is now known to everyone. After facing a lot of turmoil in her loved life, the actress finally found love in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan whom she began dating some time back. Right now, the two of them make for one of the most adorable couples of the South film industry. For the unversed, the power couple fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a throwback picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh that surely deserves your attention. As can be seen, the two of them are seen twinning in black outfits as they click the mirror selfie. Nayanthara looks stunning in a jet black midi dress with full sleeves while Vignesh, on the other hand, also looks suave in a blue t-shirt, black jacket and matching jeans. And we can’t help but notice their identical phones too!

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently gearing up for her next movie which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Apart from the lady superstar, it also features Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie has been backed by Vignesh Shivan. She will then be seen in Mookuthi Amman which has been directed by RJ Balaji. However, its release date has been postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. One of Nayanthara’s most awaited movies is the Rajinikanth co-starrer Annaatthe.

Credits :Instagram

