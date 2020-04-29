Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan mourn the demise of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan Death News: Taking to social media, south stars Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Prakash Raj paid their tribute to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan after he passed away on Wednesday.

As India mourns the death of Irrfan Khan, fans and followers of the actor paid tribute and mourned the demise of the extraordinary actor. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after he was treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. He was 53. The star battled a tumour for several months and he was being treated in London. He returned to Mumbai a few months ago.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: Films of the actor that proved his versatility

Taking to social media, Nayanthara, her boyfriend and director Vignesh Shivan and Prakash Raj paid tribute to the actor. Nayanthara wrote on her Twitter space, “Shocked to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. An incredible talent and a brilliant actor! Gone too soon..RIP”. Vignesh Shivan posted a condolence message on his Instagram story, while Prakash Raj took his micro blogging website to pay his tribute. He wrote, “Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP”

Check out tweet below:

Shocked to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. An incredible talent and a brilliant actor! Gone too soon..RIP — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) April 29, 2020

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

As news of his demise broke on the internet, #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan became the top trends on Twitter. It is to be noted that the actor’s 95-year-old mother passed away on Saturday morning in Jaipur. According to media reports, the actor paid his last respects to his late mother through a video conferencing session as he was unable to travel to Jaipur due to his health condition and due to the lockdown imposed by the central government for COVID 19 situation.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away: 5 interesting facts about the versatile actor that you must know

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×