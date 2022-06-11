Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan offer food to the needy; VIDEOS of them blessing the newlyweds go viral

As promised, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan provided lunch to thousands of orphan kids and old age people post their wedding. The couple sent yummy south Indian meals to orphanages and old age homes across Tamil Nadu. Many pics and videos of the needy having food and blessing the newlyweds have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

In the videos which surfaced on social media, kids and old people can be seen blessing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for a blissful married life. As a mark of gratitude, the couple decided to host lunch for 18,000 kids and 1 lakh people across Tamil Nadu on their big day. This gesture by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their D-day is winning hearts on the internet.

Take a look at the pics & videos here:

Post a fairytale wedding in Chennai yesterday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the Tirupati temple today. The newlyweds were recently spotted walking hand in hand as they arrived at the temple to seek blessings for their new journey as a married couple.

Also Read: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walk hand in hand as they visit Tirupati to seek blessings; VIDEO

Meanwhile, the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became the talk of the town as they tied the knot in a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. The couple looked regal in traditional looks and had some big names in was attended with celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Jayam Ram Ravi, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Mani Ratnam, among others.

Vignesh Shivan summed up his love story with Nayanthara by sharing a few stunning pics from the wedding with an aww-worthy caption, which read, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE."

On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will meet the media fraternity in Chennai and also enjoy lunch with them.